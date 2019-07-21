Suspicious death in Ocoee leads officers to seek person of interest

OCOEE, Fla. - Ocoee police officers are looking for a person of interest after officers responded to reports of a suspicious death.

Officers went to a home at 473 Wurst Road around 9:52 a.m. Sunday.

Once there, officers found a deceased male. Authorities have not released his name at this time.

As neighbors watched in fear as police cars swarmed their street Sunday morning, close friends and family members looked on, too, outside the home in Ocoee.

"In a matter of, like, 20 minutes, like, 10 cars showed up," said Raymond Daniel, who lives nearby. "To be this close to home, it's pretty disturbing."

According to officials, the cause of death is unknown and the officers are looking for a person of interest.

Authorities are searching for Jose Luis Chavez, 23. Chavez is believed to have been with the deceased at the time of the death.

News 6 saw investigators Sunday walking the scene and searching for evidence. Some neighbors said they heard fighting at the home Sunday morning and then later, cops showed up. Neighbors said the man who owns the home has some kind of lawn care and/or painting service and allows men to rent rooms out.

"It's always people going in and out the house. It's, like, 10 people over there at a time," Daniel said. "It's crazy, and I've got four kids here, and to hear something like this going on this close to home, it's pretty disturbing."

Detectives haven't yet released the man's name or age or said if he lives there.

Anyone who can help in the investigation or knows Chavez's whereabouts is asked to call Ocoee police.

