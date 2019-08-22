Suspicious device found in mouth of gator statue outside of Gator's Dockside in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - People in one area of Baldwin Park had to be evacuated because of a suspicious device.

The device was found inside the mouth of a gator statue outside Gator’s Dockside restaurant along New Broad Street.

Scott Highley sent News 6 a picture of the scene.

The Orlando Police Department said the bomb squad removed the device and cleared the area.

At this time, there is no word on what it is or where it came from.

Police continue to investigate the situation.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.