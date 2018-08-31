Suspicious package found at AT&T store

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Officials on Thursday night investigated what they deemed to be a suspicious package at an AT&T store at FL-436 and Oxford Road.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office and the Casselberry Police Department requested that people avoid the area for the next hour, investigators said around 9 p.m.

FL-436 was at one point shut down, but it reopened just before 10 p.m.

