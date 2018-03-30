Suspicious package reported near Pulse after acquittal in Noor Salman trial

ORLANDO, Fla. - A suspicious package reported near Pulse nightclub just moments after the jury in the trial of Noor Salman reached a verdict Friday morning turned out to be softball gear, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

The department's bomb squad shut down part of Delaney Avenue for approximately an hour after a large dark-blue duffel bag spotted on a fence in front of the Delaney Park softball field had residents uneasy because it had been there since Wednesday.

The squad brought in a robot to X-ray the suspicious bag, making sure there were no explosive devices hidden inside.

A bomb squad officer issued the “all clear” after the inspection was complete.

Mark Davis, a little league coach, told News 6 there was a softball game at the field Wednesday evening. He said his daughter and her teammates gathered in the stands before going to Mills Market for dinner.

“She must have left the bag behind,” Davis said. “No explosives, just her face guard, her helmet, her glove, her bat and my water bottle.”

Davis told News 6 he came out to the field to work on the pitching mound when a member of the fire department steered him away from the scene.

“My daughter is very good at leaving things around, but that was it,” Davis said.

Davis said he understood the protocol and precaution.

“Yes, unfortunately it’s the world we live in," he said.

