SUV driver strikes woman, parked vehicles in Volusia parking lot, FHP says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by an SUV in a supermarket parking lot Monday in Volusia County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Angel Ruiz, 73, of Debary, put his groceries into his Lincoln SUV and started his vehicle after shopping at Bravo Supermarket at 2413 Enterprise Road.

Troopers said Ruiz tried to put his car into drive, but instead put it in reverse and backed into a parked car. When he put his car in drive, his vehicle lunged forward and struck four other parked cars, some shopping carts and a 52-year-old woman.

FHP officials said the woman, who was not identified, was flown to Central Florida Regional Hospital in critical condition.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.