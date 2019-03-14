News

SWAT situation turns to manhunt in Orlando

Suspect wanted for attempted murder

By Jon Jankowski - Digital journalist
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County investigators continue to search for an attempted murder suspect.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, deputies and a SWAT team surrounded an apartment complex in Orlando on South Ivey Lane near Gore Street.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said around 1:40 p.m., investigators received a call about an armed robbery on the 800 block of South Ivey Lane.

The victim told deputies the suspect stole her property and fired several shots at her, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

 

The victim was not injured.

Investigators said deputies were able to determine a possible location of the suspect at the Orlando on the Lakes Apartment complex on South Ivey Lane.

Around 7:30 p.m. members of the SWAT team made entry into an apartment. The suspect was not inside.

Deputies said the suspect has been identified as Deangelo McCoy.

He is wanted on the following charges:

  • Second-degree attempted murder with a firearm
  • Aggravated assault with a firearm
  • Robbery with a firearm

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information about McCoy is asked to call the sheriff's office at 1-800-423-TIPS.

 

