Fugitive taken into custody after 3-hour SWAT standoff

OCOEE, Fla. - A man was taken into custody Thursday morning after a three-hour standoff with a SWAT team in Orange County, officials said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the man, who was wanted on a felony warrant for grand theft and burglaries, barricaded himself in his home on Greywell Avenue not far from Silver Star and Good Homes roads near Ocoee.

Deputies said the man, who was not armed, was with his mother, who cooperated with authorities and came out of the home.

The man surrendered at 10:35 a.m. and was arrested.

No other details have been released.

