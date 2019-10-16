Sweep nets 19 arrests as police target suspected dealers in Melbourne

AlexRaths /iStockphoto.com

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Melbourne police continued to search for several suspects following a series of warrant sweeps taking aim at suspected drug dealers operating in South Melbourne.

Six arrests were made last week following investigations by Melbourne police and coordinated with members of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, along with the Brevard County sheriff's GAMEOVER Task Force, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

A total of 30 arrest warrants were issued, with 19 suspects taken into custody since Oct. 11, police said. Police are searching for another 13 suspects, reports show.

The arrests were the result of several months of investigation into complaints about drug activity coupled with violence — from shootings to stabbings — in and around the neighborhood and several businesses.

Those arrested in the latest sweep include: Tracy Williams, 47; Gregory McKay, 37; Vince Allen White, 30; Damille Siefert, 26; Mario Sharp, 23; Jason Rivera, 39; Jonathon Poole, 44; Warren Parker, 33; Leroy Miles, 43; James McGee, 62; Melvin Jordan, 50; Deon Glispy, 23; Marcos Santos Figueroa, 30; Reinerio Fenton, 49; and John Courtney, 38. All were charged with sale of cocaine.

Jerrel Brown, 48, and Michael McNair, 44 were charged with sale and possession of a controlled substance, reports showed.

Gregory McKay, 37, was charged with possession of cocaine. Anthony Ricketts, 34, was charged with possession of cannabis, less than 20 grams, records show. Charles Schmidt, 35, was charged with sale and possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine, records show.

The area targeted included locations along the east side of University Boulevard, where residents have been complaining about drug deals and other activity, police reported.

