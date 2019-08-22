Sweet tooth burglar takes $1,200 in treats from Daytona boardwalk attraction

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police are searching for a burglar who may end up with some serious cavities if he eats the loot taken from the Daytona Beach boardwalk amusement rides concession stand.

Police said the unknown man was recorded Tuesday on surveillance video entering the kiosk at Boardwalk Daytona Lagoon Amusements & Rides just after midnight. He then proceeded to hand out items from the kiosk to pedestrians walking by, according to the report.

When the business owners assessed the stolen goods, they told police 9 gallons of ice cream, three trays of caramel apples, three trays of candy apples, 12 bags of Cotton Candy, six 2-liters of soda, 13 boxes of candy, two boxes of Oreo cookies, four boxes of Twinkies and four boxes of frozen bananas were missing, totaling $1,240.00.

In a 911 call, the business owner said a similar break-in happened a few weeks ago when a freezer was broken into.

"They've taken everything and sat on the beach," the business owner said in the call, adding the trash from the stolen food items was littering the boardwalk.

As people were walking by on the boardwalk, the burglar handed out cotton candy and other food items, according to a witness who identified himself as homeless and spoke with police.

The burglar is described in the report as a white man who is between 20 and 30 years old, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and with a shaved or short hair.

