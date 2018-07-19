Swiss Rolls recalled over salmonella concerns

THOMASVILLE, Ga. - Flower Foods Inc. voluntarily recalled Swiss Rolls due to the potential presence of salmonella in an ingredient, whey powder.

The recall was initiated by a third-party whey powder manufacturer and supplier.

No illnesses have been reported with the recalled rolls, sold under the brand names Mrs. Freshley's, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker's Treat, Market Square, and Great Value.

Salmonella can cause serious or sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly and others with weakened immune systems.

