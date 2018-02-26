Taco Bell Cantina to open next to UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. - Students at UCF will soon be able to fourth-meal like they've never fourth-mealed before, when a Taco Bell Cantina location opens right next to campus.

Officials with commercial real estate broker JLL announced Friday that Taco Bell is bringing its "Cantina" concept to the Plaza on University, directly across the street from the University of Central Florida.

The first Taco Bell Cantina location opened in Las Vegas in 2016. Since then, Taco Bell has introduced its Cantina concept to over 300 restaurants around the country.

Taco Bell Cantinas differ from the average Taco Bell in several respects. These special locations have shareable appetizers, digital screens and serve alcohol. If you're looking to grab something quick from the drive thru, you're out of luck: Cantina locations don't have them because of the alcohol service.

"Taco Bell Cantina is a great example of a brand evolving to cater to today's millennial tastes and preferences," JLL's Brandon Delanois said. "There is no better space for this type of concept than in the Orlando market."

