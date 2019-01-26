Taco Bell in Ocala evacuated due to explosive device nearby

OCALA, Fla. - A Taco Bell in Ocala has been evacuated following a report of an explosive device in a nearby vehicle, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Police said a man called the department at 5:01 p.m. on Saturday to inform dispatchers that he found a hand grenade while magnet fishing in Ocklawaha. The man drove to the Taco Bell on East Silver Springs Boulevard before calling 911.

A bomb squad is on the scene to ensure everyone’s safety, police said.

People are asked to avoid the area at this time.



