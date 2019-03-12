Take me home Tuesday: After life in shelter, Bella ready for forever home

Imagine living almost your entire life in a shelter and not being given a chance.

That’s Bella’s story.

She’s an 8 1/2 year-old xoxer/Labrador retriever mix who loves the sun and chasing lizards.

Weighing 98.4 pounds, Bella is strong, protective and has been returned to the shelter a few times for not caring for other dogs and cats and for protecting her owners.

She loves to snooze the day away on a comfy couch, is house trained and only chews what she’s supposed to.

Bella is a shelter favorite at Pet Rescue by Judy.

“We don't understand how such a sweet girl can stay here so long,” the rescue said. “She does not get along with other dogs, but wants to be with people. Once she gets to know you, she'll really bond to you. She is a very loyal dog who will protect her family.”

This sweet girl walks well on a leash, stays right by your side, but does not react well when a car or bicycle goes by.

Thunderstorms are not her favorite thing, but people are once she gets to know them.

Help Bella live out the rest of her life in a home with a family that loves her.

For more information, click here.



