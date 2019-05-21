Take me home Tuesday: Ava becomes depressed after year in shelter

Update: The Flagler Humane Society told News 6 Ava has been adopted.

Ava, a 4 1/2-year-old terrier/lab mix, has a lot of love to give if someone would give her a shot out of a shelter.

Since Ava needs to be the only pet in a home, she’s spent more than a year at the Flagler Humane Society. Shelter staffers say she’s growing depressed with her long shelter stay and recently stopped eating her food.

(Credit: Flagler County Humane Society)

Weighing in at 59 pounds, Ava knows how to sit, lay down and shake on command. She’s a lover of long walks, playing fetch and rolling in the grass.

Ava is great with kids of all ages, according to the shelter.

She’s up to date on vaccines, has a microchip implanted, is spayed and is heart worm negative.

She’s ready for a home that will provide her the love she deserves.

To learn more about Ava, you can visit the Flagler Humane Society at 1 Shelter Drive in Palm Coast. You can also call (386) 445-1814 or email info@flaglerhumanesociety.org.

