Take me home Tuesday: Ava becomes depressed after year in shelter

Update: The Flagler Humane Society told News 6 Ava has been adopted.
Ava, a 4 1/2-year-old terrier/lab mix, has a lot of love to give if someone would give her a shot out of a shelter.
Since Ava needs to be the only pet in a home, she’s spent more than a year at the Flagler Humane Society. Shelter staffers say she’s growing depressed with her long shelter stay and recently stopped eating her food.
Weighing in at 59 pounds, Ava knows how to sit, lay down and shake on command. She’s a lover of long walks, playing fetch and rolling in the grass.
Ava is great with kids of all ages, according to the shelter.
She’s up to date on vaccines, has a microchip implanted, is spayed and is heart worm negative.
She’s ready for a home that will provide her the love she deserves.
To learn more about Ava, you can visit the Flagler Humane Society at 1 Shelter Drive in Palm Coast. You can also call (386) 445-1814 or email info@flaglerhumanesociety.org.
