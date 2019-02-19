Take me home Tuesday: Bear ready to leave shelter after 244 days

SUMTER COUNTY - Bear, a 1-year-old female terrier mix, has come a long way since being surrendered to the Humane Society of Sumter County.

This sweet and playful pup is ready to please new owners after being trained by shelter volunteers to have better manners.

Bear, who weighs just under 40 pounds and gets along great with other dogs, was surrendered in June 2018 when her owners were moving.

Her new forever family will be pleased with the skills and commands she’s been taught. Bear is a very intelligent girl and learns fast.

She is up to date on all vaccines, is microchipped and spayed.

Shelter visiting hours are Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 994 C.R. 529A in Lake Panasoffkee.

For more information on Bear, you can email adoptsmall@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.

