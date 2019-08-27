Take me home Tuesday: Deaf dog wants life outside shelter

Everyone, meet Olaf.

This 1-year-old Dogo Argentino, mixed-terrier breed has spent most of his short life in a shelter, and the West Volusia Humane Society wants more for this sweet pup, as he's the longest current resident at the shelter.

Olaf, with one blue and one brown eye, is completely deaf. He's been adopted a few times but brought back because he's too hyper.

(Credit: West Volusia Humane Society)

The shelter staff says that while Olaf has special needs like a yard, a home without kids or other animals and a patient young family, he's come a long way with his training and just wants a family who can love him and play with him. Ultimately, the shelter is hoping for a family who will keep him.

He does know some sign language already, and with the right patient family, I'm sure he could learn more.

Olaf's adoption is free because he desperately deserves a loving and caring home.

You can visit Olaf any day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the West Volusia Humane Society at 800 Humane Society Road, DeLand. Visit the shelter's website at westvolusiahumanesociety.com for more information.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.