Take me home Tuesday: Give Monty best birthday present, a forever home

Monty has given so much and is ready for a family to give him a chance at a forever home.

Taken in by the Brevard Humane Society in March, Monty is a quiet, white and brown Lab who will soon turn 9 years old on June 24.

What better birthday present for this sweet pup than a new forever home?

Shelter staff describe Monty as having an affectionate soul. He recently was a blood donor for two homeless puppies that needed a blood transfusion at the shelter.

Monty is full of love and enjoys cuddling in bed, giving plenty of kisses.

He is fully vetted, is neutered and vaccinated and is great with people, children, cats and other dogs.

If you’re interested in Monty, you can visit him at the Cocoa Adoption Center with the Brevard Humane Society at 1020 Cox Road, Cocoa, Florida. For more information visit brevardhumanesociety.org.



