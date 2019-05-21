Take me home Tuesday: Juanita left behind after owner's death

Juanita, a 9-year-old blonde Labrador, hasn’t had the best life as of late, but a new forever home would turn that all around for this sweet senior dog.

Juanita came to the Brevard Humane Society after she was found abandoned in Puerto Rico when her owner passed way.

She arrived in Florida very neglected and had a massive tumor on her side, according to officials with the shelter.

The Humane Society had a veterinarian remove the tumor.

(Credit: Brevard Humane Society)

Juanita is recovering nicely as she awaits a loving forever home. She is spayed and current on all of her vaccinations.

This sweet dog is fine with being around other dogs, cats and children.

If you’re interested in adopting Juanita, contact the Brevard Humane Society at (321) 636-3343, ext. 201.

You can learn more by clicking here.



