Take me home Tuesday: Save Sylvester from shelter life

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Sylvester is ready to find a loving home outside the Halifax Humane Society to make his life complete.

This 5-year-old boxer mix, was found wandering the streets of Deltona last November and wants a chance at a better life.

Sylvester is a favorite of the volunteer dog walkers at the shelter. As you can see from this video, he’ll bring some fun to your life.

This sweet pup weighs in at 77 pounds, and is neutered and microchipped. He loves to give kisses and get his face scratched.

Hopefully he’s the dog you’ve been looking to add to your home.

If interested in learning more about Sylvester, contact the Halifax Humane Society at 386-274-4703 or www.halifaxhumanesociety.org.

