Take me home Tuesday: Young Sofia tossed from moving car onto I-4

Sofia is a 7-month old, American Staffordshire Terrier mix that has had a rough life.

She was rescued by Lil Rascals after being tossed from a moving car onto Interstate 4.

After that dramatic abandonment, Sofia is still a fun-loving, laid-back puppy who has a lot of love to give to her new forever home.

Sofia’s foster family says she’s energetic and loves to play. They say she’s gentle with kids and does well with other dogs and cats.

Her ideal home would be with a loving family who has another welcoming dog that enjoys playing and that can show her obedience, according to her foster family.

“If Sofia can be touching you, she is,” the family said. “Whether it be laying at your feet, giving kisses, lap-sitting, if you'll allow it, and even hugging!”

Sofia is also a part of Camp Doglando which offers 10- to 16-year-olds a unique, fun-filled opportunity to learn how to "dog responsibly."

For more information on Sofia, click here.



