'Hobby Lobby Challenge' taking over internet, angering workers

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new viral photo trend is taking social media by storm, but it's not sitting well with some Hobby Lobby employees.

The trend is called the "Hobby Lobby Challenge," and it involves taking an impromptu photo while in the plastic flower aisle of the home decorating store.

If done correctly, the photos appear to be taken by a professional photographer.

While the internet is loving the latest challenge, many Hobby Lobby employees are not. Some have taken to Twitter to voice their frustrations.

