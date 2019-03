NOBLESVILLE, Ind. - It seems a cow in Indiana is urging people to "eat more chicken."

Just like the cows featured in ads for Chick-fil-A, a cow in the town of Noblesville somehow got loose and headed straight for the fast food restaurant.

Video of the cow's escapade was captured by a driver after the animal stopped traffic to get to the restaurant.

The cow was eventually cornered by police.

