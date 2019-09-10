Spooky? There will be a rare full moon on Friday the 13th

ORLANDO, Fla. - A full moon on Friday the 13th: What could possibly go wrong?

Officially, the moon reaches 100% illumination at 12:33 a.m. Saturday, but the best way to observe the magnificent view is by looking to the east at moonrise Friday.

A full moon on a Friday the 13th occurs about every 20 years.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, the last time there was a full moon was October 13, 2000, and it won't happen again until August 2049, KDVR-TV reported.

This full moon is also known as a harvest moon, a term used for the full moon closest to the fall equinox, which is September 23 this year.

Here's how you can find the local times for the moonrise and moonset where you live.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.