Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft linebacker Devin White

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected inside linebacker Devin White with the No. 5 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

White had 123 tackles with LSU last year.

He had 12 tackles for a loss in his last season with the Tigers.

The Bucs finished the 2018 season at 5-11 and finished last in the NFC South.

The team only won one road game last year.

In 2018 NFL Draft, Tampa Bay selected defensive lineman Vita Vea out of Washington with the 12th pick.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.