Boys and girls in wheelchairs can now get adaptive Halloween costumes at Target.

Target recently unveiled its boys and girls options on its website.

One costume option is a pirate design where the wheelchair becomes a pirate ship.

The second option is a princess design turning the wheelchair into a carriage.

You can preorder the pirate ship here or princess carriage here.



