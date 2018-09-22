Tattoo artist, 38, killed while walking along roadway

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. - A man is being charged with driving without a license involving death after a crash Friday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Dylan Roberts, 27, was driving his vehicle southbound on 180th Avenue Road near 183rd Avenue Road in Ocklawaha when he veered off the roadway and hit Jeffrey Todd Kimberlin, 38.

Kimberlin was walking alongside the road at about 7:30 a.m. Friday when he was killed, investigators said.

Troopers said Roberts was driving on a suspended license.

Kimberlin's friends told News 6 that he will be remembered as a proud father and a great tattoo artist.

Several people have posted on his Facebook page that they are grateful his artwork will live on.

Marion County Public Schools said Kimberlin's child attends East Marion Elementary and released a statement, saying, "This morning's tragedy impacted East Marion Elementary for certain. We had a crisis team there (including grief counselors) early this morning and throughout the day as needed. The principal has also reached out directly to the family, offering support."

Online records show Roberts is no stranger to law enforcement in Marion and Sumter counties. Roberts was found guilty for driving without a license in 2013 and 2014, according to court records. He was previously arrested for driving without a license in 2010.​

Roberts is currently being held on a $10,000 bond at the Marion County Jail.

