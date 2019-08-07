'Tattooed wizard' bank robber arrested in DeBary, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man connected to multiple bank robberies in Central Florida, including one in which he wore a "tattooed wizard" shirt, was arrested Wednesday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a hit from a license plate reader helped them locate and capture Jesse Ayotte, 37.

Ayotte had been wanted in connection with a May 30 attempted robbery in Orange County, a July 3 robbery in Orange County and a July 30 bank robbery in Deltona, according to a news release. Authorities said they also believe he was connected to a July 20 bank robbery in Orlando, but no warrant had been issued in that case.

It's unclear how much money was taken during the incidents, but in each case, Ayotte handed the teller a note demanding money and implying he had a weapon, records show.

As authorities were investigating, they said they realized the cases were connected.

Ayotte was taken into custody at the Hampton Inn on Sunrise Boulevard in DeBary around 8 a.m. Wednesday. He's facing multiple charges.

