Tavares residents to decide on whether they want new performing arts center

TAVARES, Fla. - On Tuesday, Tavares residents will vote whether to give the green light to the Tavares City Council to build a new performing arts center.

The referendum on the ballot will ask voters to choose if they are "for bonds" or "against bonds" allowing the city to borrow $27 million which in turn would raise taxes for residents.

The referendum on the ballot reads:

To enhance quality of life and improve economic conditions by designing, permitting and constructing a Performing Arts Center and associated parking garage in the City of Tavares, shall the City issue bonds not exceeding in principal amount $27 million at an interest rate of not exceeding the legal maximum and maturing over 20 years or less, by levying ad valorem taxes in an amount sufficient to repay such bonds?

The proposed 10,000-square-foot performing arts center would be located behind Tavares City Hall on Rockingham Avenue.

The center would feature a theater that can sit up to 800 people, a smaller theater for around 120 guests, space for rooftop performances and a parking garage for up to 600 vehicles.

The city of Tavares has an information sheet on the proposal as well as a tax calculator, into which residents can enter their address to see how much the project, if passed, will cost them.

Residents can head to the city's webpage for more information on the proposed performing arts center.

Check back with News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.