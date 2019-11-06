Tavares residents vote against increasing taxes, decline option to build performing arts center

TAVARES, Fla. - Tavares residents went to the polls Tuesday and overwhelmingly voted no on a referendum that would raise taxes to help fund and build a new performing arts center.

The referendum on the ballot would have allowed the city to borrow $27 million for the project, raising taxes for residents in the area to help fund the development.

Nearly 87% voted against the bond referendum in Tavares, according to the Lake County Supervisor of Elections.

The city has been acquiring land around City Hall in the downtown district for two decades, hoping for new development to occupy it, City Administrator John Drury previously told News 6.

The proposed 10,000-square-foot performing arts center and parking garage would have been built behind Tavares City Hall on Rockingham Avenue.

Drury said the development would likely have a ripple effect on the business community and entertainment district, elevating the quality of life the city can offer.

With voters choosing not to raise taxes and help fund the development, leaves the city council few financial options to continue with the proposed performing arts center.

Residents can visit the city's webpage for more information regarding plans and updates on the performing arts center project.

