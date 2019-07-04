Tavares restaurant celebrates 'Tornadoversary'

TAVARES, Fla. - The roof was torn apart in July 2018, but Fish Camp at Lake Eustis owner Jim Jordan wasn't fazed.

"Just don't give up," he said.

Rather than try to forget one of the worst days for his business, Jordan chose to embrace it, by celebrating a "Tornado-versary," featuring a Tavares tornado cocktail, and playing "Thunder Rolls" by Garth Brooks as a tribute. That song was being played when the tornado first hit one year ago.

The tornado caused $90,000 worth of damage to the restaurant, which reopened six days after the Fourth of July EF-0 tornado hit.

"Guests were trying to open the door, but the air pressure was such they couldn't get the door open," Jordan explained.

George Grimm and his wife were at the restaurant when it happened and returned to celebrate how far the business has come.

"Just stuff flying around everywhere, we ducked underneath this table," he said.

Since last year, the roof has been fixed. But there is still work to be done in the overflow section as the owner continues to fight with the insurance company. Jordan hopes the ceiling of the overflow section can be fully repaired in the next few months.

