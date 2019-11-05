Taxi driver carjacked in DeLand, suspect arrested

DELAND, Fla. - A taxi driver was carjacked while he was waiting for his next call on Sunday, according to a Volusia County affidavit.

The Deland Police Department said an officer responded to the area of South Woodland Boulevard and East Hubbard Avenue in reference to a carjacking.

Police said the victim told investigators he was in the driver's seat of his 2018 silver Mitsubishi Mirage G4 in the parking lot of the 100 block of East Hubbard Avenue.

The victim told police he was waiting for his next call to pick up a passenger when he saw a man approach his vehicle, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit shows the victim told police the man opened the driver's side door and pulled him out by his shoulders.

The man took the car and drove eastbound on East Hubbard Avenue, the victim told police.

The victim refused medical attention.

Police said later on the tracking device on the stolen car was activated and officers found it unoccupied on the 200 block of Ridge Boulevard.

Investigators said later in the day officers received a call about a man matching the victim's description of the suspect.

Authorities said Lee Miller was detained.

Miller, 37, was charged with carjacking.

He was transported to the Volusia County Jail.



