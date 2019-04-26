Teacher caring for baby with cancer receives 100 donated sick days from coworkers

A high school football coach is facing something no parent wants to face: His baby daughter has been diagnosed with cancer.

David Green, of Huntsville, Alabama, wanted to be with his daughter Kinsley as she goes through chemotherapy in Birmingham but he was running out of sick days, WHNT reported.

Green’s wife, Meghan, took to Facebook asking if David’s coworkers had any extra sick days they could donate so her husband could stay with their daughter for treatment.

The response was overwhelming. Fellow teachers donated more than 100 sick days to David, according to WHNT.

The family posted more ways you can help besides donating sick days using a GoFundMe and an Amazon wish list.

