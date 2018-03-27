Teachers living on campus? It's a proposal in Miami

Getty Images

MIAMI, Fla. - Teacher salaries are modest and housing costs are high in Miami, so officials are making a modest proposal - let teachers live at school.

The Miami Herald reports that the Miami-Dade school system and housing departments are proposing the construction of a mid-rise middle school in Miami's Brickell neighborhood with a floor devoted to residential units for teachers. Another proposal calls for a housing complex with about 300 apartments next to Phillis Wheatley Elementary.

More News Headlines

Apartment List compared teacher salaries to rents in 50 cities last year and ranked Miami fourth-worst, after New York, Seattle and San Francisco.

Kindergarten teacher Ana Valdes told the newspaper that she makes about $43,000 and has to live with her parents.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.