Teachers speak to district officials after voting down new contract in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County teachers spoke directly to the school board and superintendent on Tuesday evening.

On Monday, teachers voted down a new proposed contract, with 79% of teachers opposing it.

The contract offered as much as $2,000 in raises and cost-of-living increases, but many cited an issue with a rise in health insurance premiums.

Katherine Garcia said that she's a fifth-generation teacher and has worked for OCPS for 15 years.

"I already have to decide whether I want to go to the doctor or feed my family at this time. If you raise the insurance, I have to figure out how I'm going to take care of my children," said Garcia. "I drive an 11-year-old car that breaks down at least twice a month, I can't even afford to get another car."

The president of the teacher's bargaining croup, the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association,

Wendy Doromal, told the board that the teachers had their voices heard by voting the contract down.

"They sent a clear message. Teachers want to get paid a fair wage. They deserve a fair wage. Have reasonable health care costs and have improved working conditions," said Doromal.

As of now, it's unclear when a new contract will be presented for a vote.



