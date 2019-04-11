Teen accused of killing mother near Winter Park found incompetent

WINTER PARK, Fla. - An 18-year-old who authorities said confessed to stabbing his mother to death in their home near Winter Park has been found incompetent to stand trial, according to court records.

Court records show that King was ruled incompetent Tuesday. He has another status hearing in six months.

Michael King was arrested on a murder charge in February in the slaying of his 65-year-old mother, Nancy Ann Noone, whose throat was cut.

Deputies said Noone was discovered dead at a home in the 600 block of Cornwall Road near Winter Park High School. According to an arrest affidavit, the attack was unprovoked and King said he had "fantasized" about committing murder in the past.

King said there was no conflict prior to the attack, according to the affidavit.

