COCOA, Fla. - A juvenile was airlifted to a hospital after being shot Tuesday evening in Brevard County, deputies said.

Deputies said the shooting happened on Grace Avenue in Cocoa.

The victim was in stable condition, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing, but no other details have been released.

