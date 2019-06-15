Teen arrested for shooting friend after argument on social media

SORRENTO, Fla. - Lake County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man in connection to a shooting in Sorrento.

The shooting took place after two friends from high school got into an argument on social media, according to Sgt. Fred Jones with the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

"This is another case of social media goes bad," Jones said.

Deputies were called out to the 31000 block of County Road 437 in Sorrento on Friday evening after reports of a shooting.

Around 7:35 p.m., deputies say, Maurice Benn Jr., 18, showed up at the 20-year-old victim's home after the two men had an argument on social media. Jones said Benn claimed the victim owed him money.

"It's my understanding both agreed, 'Hey, let's fight it out,'" Jones said. "The suspect showed up at the victim's house, except the suspect showed up to a fistfight with a gun."

The two men got into a verbal argument and Benn pulled out a black, large caliber handgun, deputies said.

According to authorities, Benn shot at the victim three times, hitting him once in the chest.

"If it would have been a little to the left or maybe a little to the right, we could be talking about not just attempted homicide, but we could be talking about a homicide right now," Jones said.

The victim told officials that no altercation took place before Benn pulled out his weapon.

The victim ran to a relative’s house after the shooting and called 911. At the same time, a witness told deputies that Benn fled the scene on foot.

The victim was taken to a hospital where detectives were able to see a gunshot wound that went straight through his chest. He was then taken into surgery to repair a damaged artery.

Officials say he is recovering and is in stable condition.

Benn Jr. was found shortly after the shooting. He's charged with attempted second-degree murder.

"All it takes is one incident that can change the trajectory of your life. This is a young man, he could be looking at a lot years in prison," Jones said.

Benn Jr. is currently at the Lake County Jail and is being held on a $70,000 bond.

