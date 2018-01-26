Teen arrested for shooting into crowd at Orlando park, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police said they have made an arrest in connection to a shooting at an Orlando Park that left four juveniles wounded Sunday.

Police believe Jay Jermaine Shepherd, 13, shot into a crowd at the park on Willow Bend Boulevard at 6:15 p.m.

All four victims were treated at an area hospital, but their current conditions are unknown.

Shepherd was arrested on a warrant for attempted felony murder with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.

No other details were immediately released.

