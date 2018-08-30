Teen arrested in fatal shooting during drug deal, police say

LONGWOOD, Fla. - A teenage boy accused of fatally shooting a man during a drug deal in July was arrested Thursday on a first-degree murder charge, according to officials from the Longwood Police Department.

Police said Yanniel Lopez, 17, was involved in a robbery that took place during a drug transaction at the parking lot of Preferred Guest Resorts, a business operated by Anthony Gonzalez.

While details surrounding Lopez's arrest have not been released, police said earlier this month when they announced Gonzalez's arrest that Gonzalez and Richard Javier were at Preferred Guest Resorts together trying to sell a kilo of cocaine when a vehicle pulled up and someone got out of it carrying a rifle.

Javier shot at that man, at which point another man got out of the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with Javier, according to authorities.

Police said Javier was shot and crashed his car about 2 miles away from the shooting scene while driving to South Seminole Hospital. He died as a result of his injuries.

Lopez was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm. Gonzalez was charged with second-degree murder and cocaine trafficking.

