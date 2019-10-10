Teen bicyclist dies after getting hit by vehicle in Kissimmee

KCAL via CNN

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A teenage boy who was hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle Monday morning has died as a result of his injuries, according to the Kissimmee Police Department.

The boy was riding his bike around 7 a.m. near Fortune Road and Grande Boulevard when the crash happened. The driver stayed at the scene, records show.

The boy, who was believed to be about 15 years old, was airlifted to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children for treatment. Police said Thursday that the boy had died. No one else was injured.

No information has been released about identity of the boy or the driver.

Police said they're still investigating the cause of the crash.

