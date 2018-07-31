Teen blames social media challenge after allegedly burglarizing vehicles

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - An 18-year-old who was arrested is blaming a social media craze for his crime.

People staying at an Altamonte Springs Hawthorne Suites awoke Sunday morning to find a handful of cars smashed into.

Aldric Barrett told police he and some friends were riding around doing the "Keke Challenge," a social media stunt that has been making its round all over the internet.

Videos of people getting out of their cars and dancing to Drake's new song "In My Feelings" have gone viral.

According to Barrett's arrest report, he told police when he got out of the car to dance at the Hawthorne Suites, his friends drove off. He told police while he was there, he broke into 10 cars, telling officers that he was trying to find something he could use to help him get home.

"I was heading to work, probably about 5:30, and I noticed my driver window was busted, and immediately I walked over to my wife's car and I noticed her's was also busted," said Keron Reddick.

Reddick said he never leaves anything valuable in his car, and that the damage cost more than what was stolen.

"I'm very upset -- highly upset," he said. "It's costing me money, costing me time."

Barrett is being charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

