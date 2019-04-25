Video: Teen burglary suspects swim through lake to avoid arrest, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Helicopter video shows deputies taking down three teenage vehicle burglary suspects who swam through a lake in an attempt to avoid arrest, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said a DeLand resident reported an in-progress vehicle break-in around 4 a.m. Wednesday. While deputies on the ground and the Sheriff's Office helicopter unit were searching for the suspects, a black Honda that had been reported stolen out of Deltona was seen in the area, a news release said.

The vehicle was driven off when deputies attempted a traffic stop, traveling with its lights out on East New York Avenue until it came to a stop on Lakeview Drive in Lake Helen, according to authorities.

The 15-year-old driver and two other teenage boys got out of the vehicle and fled into a heavily wooded area before jumping into the lake.

"Oh, they're in the water now," the helicopter pilot told deputies on the ground.

Two of the boys swam across the lake toward Lake Macy, where they were arrested. The third got out of the water along the lakeshore, continuing to lead deputies on a chase and refusing to follow commands until he was bitten by a K-9, the report said.

The boy was treated at the scene, then taken to an area hospital.

Deputies said they found stolen property in the Honda and they believe the teens are linked to vehicle burglaries in DeLand, DeBary and Seminole County.

The boys are facing multiple charges.

