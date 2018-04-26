Teen charged in Roger Trindade's beating death due in court

ORLANDO, Fla. - One of the suspects charged in the beating death a Winter Park teen is expected to appear in court Thursday.

Simeon Hall faces charges in the 2016 death of Roger Trindade.

Trindade was found unconscious on the night of Oct. 15 in the popular Winter Park shopping and dining area near Central Park. He died after being taken off life support.

Hall, Jesse Sutherland and another teen were arrested in the case.

Hall's trial is scheduled to begin Monday.

