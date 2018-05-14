Man charged in Cocoa motel stabbing death requests bail

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Attorneys for a 19-year-old man accused of stabbing a man to death inside a Cocoa motel room are requesting that bail be set for their client.

At a hearing on Monday, prosecutors called several witnesses to the stand.

For a person to be denied bail in Florida, the state must prove that the "presumption is great" that the person committed the crime.

Prosecutors said Joshua Keravuori, 19, stabbed Terry Hilliard nearly 20 times in February at the Dixie Motel on Forrest Avenue.

Hilliard was visiting Brevard County from Marion County for the SpaceX Falcon Heavy test flight on Feb. 6 when he was stabbed to death in a Cocoa motel room, according to the arrest warrant.

Hilliard, 65, told his wife he watched the launch, but because of traffic he was going to stay at a motel in Brevard County and drive home the next morning, Cocoa police said.

According to investigators, Hilliard picked the teen up while he was hitchhiking.

Detectives said after the killing, Keravuori stole Hilliard's watch, wedding ring, wallet, cellphone, pistol and car.

Keravuori was on the run for days before turning himself in to police in Alpharetta, Georgia, according to authorities.

Police said Keravuori told them he attacked Hilliard after the man attempted to rape him.

At Monday's hearing, the judge heard from the owner of the Dixie Motel, as well as two detectives with Cocoa Police and a crime scene technician. The Brevard County medical examiner was scheduled to testify in the afternoon.

Check back to ClickOrlando.com and watch News 6 for more on this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.