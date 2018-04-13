Teen charged in connection with business burglaries, Titusville police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A teen has been charged in connection with eight separate business burglaries, Titusville police said.

The burglaries happened over the past several weeks in Titusville. Police said two of the businesses were broken into more than once.

Police said the burglary locations included:

Food Pantry, 2306 S. Hopkins Ave.

Quam's Restaurant, 1817 S. Washington Ave.

Titusville High School, Terrier Trail

Orleans by The River, 2204 S. Washington Ave.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested around noon Thursday after patrol officers and detectives developed leads this past week on the burglaries, police said.

"We are thankful this suspect has been apprehended because we have no doubt this juvenile would have continued his activity," Investigations Lt. Chris Deloach said.

Police said the teen has been charged with eight counts of burglary (felony), two counts of theft and criminal mischief.

