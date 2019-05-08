Teen charged with DUI manslaughter in Melbourne Beach crash

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - A 19-year-old woman behind the wheel of a vehicle involved in a head-on crash that killed a 23-year-old woman is now facing charges, according to a report.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said Kyah Muntz has been charged in the death of Kavika Chugh, who was a passenger in the vehicle Muntz crashed into while driving while intoxicated.

[PREVIOUS: Woman, 23, killed in wrong-way, head-on crash on SR A1A in Brevard]

About a month after the Dec. 14 crash at the intersection of State Road A1A and Sabal Ridge Lane, blood tests revealed Muntz had a .101 blood alcohol level at the time of the crash, according to the report. She also tested positive for THC, troopers said.

The crash, which left Muntz severely injured, also left the driver and another passenger in the other vehicle hospitalized, according to the Highway Patrol.

Following the results of the lab work, Muntz was charged with driving under the influence and causing serious bodily injury, DUI damage to property and DUI manslaughter, records show.

She is being held in the Brevard County Jail without bond.

