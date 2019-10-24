Teen dies after crashing into tree in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida teen died after crashing into a tree in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 19-year-old Fort McCoy man was driving north on Northeast 36th Avenue at a high rate of speed Thursday afternoon.

The teen was approaching County Road 329 in the northbound lane when he veered off the road onto the east shoulder and crashed into a large tree, according to the crash report. The vehicle was flipped onto its side following the initial impact, the report said.

Marion County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash, where the teen was pronounced dead, troopers said.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the report. It's unclear what exactly caused the teen's vehicle to leave the road.

No other details were immediately available.

