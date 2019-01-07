Teen dies in crash near Seminole State College, troopers say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A teenage girl died after being ejected from a vehicle that crashed near Seminole State College Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at 11:50 a.m. on Campus Lane and Broadmoor Road.

Cletus O'Brien, 20, was driving a four-door Infiniti east on Campus Lane when the right tire struck a curb for an unknown reason, causing the vehicle to overturn, a crash report said.

A 17-year-old girl who was in the front passenger's seat was ejected from the vehicle and later died at an area hospital. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt.

O'Brien and backseat passengers Fidel Senquis and Michael King Jr., both 18, suffered minor injuries, according to the report.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Troopers said charges are pending against O'Brien.

