Teen drowns in Florida days before graduation

Ocean water churns as Hurricane Irma arrives on Sept. 10 in Miami, Florida. The Category 4 storm made landfall in the Florida Keys on Sunday, lashing the state with 130 mph winds.

VALDOSTA, Ga. - A Georgia teen has drowned in Florida less than two weeks before he was to graduate high school.

Jaylen Lott, 18, was among several swimmers reported in distress Sunday at St. Augustine Beach. St Johns County Fire Rescue Lt. Lucas Smith says rip currents were a risk at the beach that day.

More News Headlines

Two swimmers were rescued and survived, but it took rescuers nearly 90 minutes to find Lott while searching on the water and from the air. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

The teen was a football player at Lowndes High School in Valdosta and would have graduated May 26.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.