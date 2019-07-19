News

Teen fatally hits woman while fleeing traffic stop, deputies say

Suspect faces vehicular homicide charge

By Associated Press
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators say a vehicle fleeing from a sheriff's deputy fatally struck a woman who was walking across a Florida road.

Pinellas County Sheriff's officials say 30-year-old Jee-esta J. Shurock was killed Thursday night in St. Petersburg. Deputies arrested 18-year-old Jamar Johnson, who was charged with vehicular homicide, fleeing and eluding police and leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.

Authorities say a deputy spotted Johnson's car with a missing tail light and a window tint violation. The deputy tried to stop Johnson, but he sped off. The deputy didn't chase him.

The report says Johnson ran a red light, hit a car driven by another 18-year-old and his car spun around and hit Shurock.

Johnson was taken to jail. Jail records didn't list a lawyer

